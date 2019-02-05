Preparation of GPDP held at Shopian

Shopian, Febuary 4:
Additional District Development Commissioner Shopian Mohammad Saleem Malik Monday chaired a meeting regarding Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) at mini secretariat Arhama Shopian.
Assistant Commissioner Development, District Panchayat officer, Chief Education Officer, District sheep husbandry officer, Xens, Chief Agriculture Officer, CDPO Shopian/Keller and other concerned officers and officials were present in the meeting.
Threadbare discussions were held regarding the execution of Gram Panchayat Development Plan to achieve the development on ground level in rural areas of the district.
On the occasion, ADDC said Panchayats have a significant role to play in the effective and efficient implementation of flagship schemes. He directed all concerned officers of the line departments to appoint their frontline workers who will coordinate with the Rural Development Department field functionaries in making Gram Sabha plans inclusive and effective.
Gram Panchayat Development Plan is an annual plan of each Panchayat where the gram sabhas would decide where the money should be spent. It is also an intensive and structured exercise for planning at Gram Sabha level through convergence between Panchayat Raj institutions and concerned departments.