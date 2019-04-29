Preparation of EVM, VVPAT begins at Kargil

April 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Under the direction of the District Election Officer (DEO), Kargil Baseer ul Haq Choudhary, in view of the upcoming General Elections to the Lok Sabha, the preparation of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) were carried out at the Preparation Centre at Deputy Commissioner Office, Kargil here on Saturday.

As per an official, Assistant Returning Officers of 49-Kargil and 50-Zanskar, Magistrate deployed for EVM/VVPAT preparation process, District Informatics Officer Kargil, Nodal Officer EVM, Assembly Level Master Trainers, other concerned officers besides the representatives of political parties and contesting candidates were also present on the occasion.



Meanwhile, a training programme for Micro Observers was also held at Conference Hall Baroo.

During the course of the training programme, the Micro Observers were imparted training regarding Media Certification and Monitoring Committee, Law and Order, Model Code of Conduct and other aspects of the electoral process by the Nodal Officers associated with the elections.

