Preparation for special voter enrollment drive finalized at Pulwama

Pulwama, January 12:
District Core Committee for Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) today finalized preparations for special voter enrollment drive here at a meeting.
The drive is being launched as per the instructions of Election Commission of India to enroll left out eligible electors with special focus on registration of first time voters in the age group of 18 years or above.
The meeting was attended by ADC, District Nodal officer for SVEEP and other members of the district SVEEP core committee.
The meeting was briefed about calendar of activities to be conducted by various line departments under SVEEP.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ahsan Mir discussed in detail the SVEEP Plan and emphasized upon the Electoral Registration Officers and Nodal Officers SVEEP to identify the left out voters in the particular age group and convene meetings with BLOs and constitute Booth Level Awareness Groups involving Asha workers, Anganwari workers, Helpers, VLWs and other field functionaries.
The ADC asked for holding awareness camps in Educational Institutions, Colleges and Schools through paintings, audio and visual modes, seminars, symposium, debate, rallies, poster makings and related activities to achieve 100% results. It was decided in the meeting that an Electoral literacy club will be established in the district wherein information regarding SVEEP will be given to the voters. ADC asked the eligible voters to enroll themselves in electoral rolls and participate in maximum strength during upcoming elections.