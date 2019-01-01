Preparation for eradication of leprosy reviewed in Budgam

Budgam, December 31:
District Commissioner Budgam, Dr Syed SehrishAsgar, today reviewed the preparations for observing nation-wide campaign on the eradication of leprosy, which will be starting from January-30 to February-14.
The officers in the meeting were educated about the disease, its nature, causes, myths associated with it and about the campaign through a power point presentation. It was informed that effective measures shall be taken throughout the district for awareness about the different aspects of the disease at District, Block and Panchayat level structures through the coordination of Health, Social Welfare, School Education and Rural Development Departments.
The DC instructed the concerned that the BMOs in coordination with BDOs and CDPOs shall be organizing programmes during the campaign.
She also instructed that front-line workers of education, health and ICDS departments be mobilized during the campaign for eradicating the misconceptions/myths about the disease.
Preparedness of Information brochures about the disease was also outlined as an important tool for awareness generation about the disease, in this context of January-30, 2019 shall be celebrated as Anti-Leprosy day wherein different aspects of disease shall be spelt out during the programmes to be organized at school and panchayts.