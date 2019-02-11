Premature to talk about pre-poll alliance: Omar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 10:
National Conference Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Sunday said it would be premature to talk about any pre-poll alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly polls.
On his reaction about the Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s remarks that they were ready for an alliance with local parties in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar said, “Farooq sahib has had no discussions with his colleagues about any possible alliances. So it will be premature for NC to react to this statement.”
Gandhi had said that Congress was in favour of entering into electoral alliances wherever possible so that secular parties collectively take on the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
According to reports, Gandhi has asked the State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir to explore possibilities of an alliance in Jammu Kashmir for both Lok Sabha as well as Legislative Assembly polls. KNS