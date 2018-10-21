Pregnant woman’s killing reflects nature of atrocities in Kashmir: JRL

Srinagar:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik on Saturday expressed anger and grief over killing of a pregnant woman in an exchange of firing in South Kahsmir’s distrcit Pulwama.
In a statement issued here, JRL said that “the gory incident in which Firdousa—wife of Khursheed Ahmed Sheikh of Shadimarg, Pulwama, was killed reflects the nature of atrocities being inflicted on the people of Kashmir.”
Pertinently Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Geelani continue to remain under house confinement while as Muhammad Yasin Malik was released this morning.
“Brutal thrashing of at least people including two women at Trichal Pulwama at the hands of forces, who went berserk as the worst form of attrocities and the direct outcome of the unbridled powers given to the armed forces in Kashmir,,” the statement said.
“In absence of any accountability forces are killing, maiming and thrashing the people of their choice anywhere and anytime at their wish and will,” it said, adding “Kashmir is going through the black chapter of the history wherein people are killed, youth thrashed, maimed, people of all ages subjected to torture and detention.”
Expressing serious concern over the safety and security of hundreds of Kashmiri students studying outside Kashmir and the unemployed Kashmiri youth looking for jobs there, the JRL urged the heads of various Indian states to ensure safety and security of all Kashmiris and to take steps to stop their harassment by various “fanatic elements.”