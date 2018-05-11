Pregnant woman’s death triggers protest at LD hospital

Attendants allege loot by security guards, hospital employees
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, May 10:
A pregnant woman from Eidgah area of Srinagar Thursday died here at SMHS Hospital after she was shifted from LD Hospital following which attendants at the maternity hospital protested against the administration and doctors.
The 30-year-old patient was admitted to LD Hospital few days ago and she was expected to deliver the baby on May 29. “She was taken to the labour room on Wednesday evening but her condition deteriorated and she collapsed at labour room,” a doctor told Rising Kashmir.
He, however, said the woman was taken to the operation theater and her baby was taken out after the surgery. “Her condition did not improve following which we shifted her to SMHS hospital where she was admitted to Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU) but unfortunately she died on Thursday morning,” he said.
As the news of her death reached LD hospital, attendants came out from wards and protested against the hospital administration over the death. They also alleged that the hospital employees and security guards in the hospital were looting them.
“This is very unfortunate. We protest against it. We are poor and we admit our patients here with a hope. But the employees loot us here," said an agitating female attendant.
She questioned that if this is a hospital for poor patients why they ask for money after women deliver babies. “The situation is bad to the extent that if a baby dies they ask for money for that too,” she said.
The attendants said there is complete mismanagement in the hospital stating that the security guards even enter the washrooms and labor room where often pregnant ladies are without cover.
“If a female attendant is not allowed in the labor room why security guards go there freely,” said Rayees Ahmad, an attendant from Kanipora.
Another attendant, Hilal Ahmad from Bandipora said yesterday his wife needed blood at 3 PM but it was not arranged till 9 in the evening.
Medical Superintendent LD hospital, Dr Shabir Siddiqui said the woman was a case of severe pregnancy-induced hypertension and we are ascertaining the facts.
“We will come back with a report. Her baby has been admitted to neonatal intensive care unit. The baby is doing well,” he said.
He said they have received a number of complaints about the security guards and hospital employees and action will be taken against them. “We would not allow such illegal practices in the hospital,” he added.
