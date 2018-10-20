Pregnant woman dies in cross firing in Pulwama

Javid SofiPulwama, Oct 19:
A pregnant woman died in cross firing during a militant attack on Army camp in Shadimarg village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday evening.
A police official said militants on Friday evening attacked an army camp in Pulwama district by hurling a grenade towards it.
“The grenade was hurled with under barrel grenade launcher towards 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg village,” he said.
The official said militants also opened fire on the army men.
“The fire was returned by troops and exchange of fire continued for few minutes. A lady identified as Firdousa wife of Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh of Qasbayar Shadimarg was injured in the cross firing,” he said.
She was shifted to community health centre at Rajpora, where doctors said she had sustained firearm injury in neck and was referred to District Hospital Pulwama for speicalised treatment.
The injured lady succumbed at the hospital.
“The lady was brought dead to the hospital,” Medical Superintendent District Hospital Pulwama, Dr Abdul Rashid Para said.
The doctors said the woman was six months pregnant.
The police official further said militants in the evening hurled a grenade towards police station Kakapora in Pulwama and also fired several rounds.
He said no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.