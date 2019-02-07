Pregnant woman carried on stretcher as Uri village remains cut off due to snowfall

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
A pregnant woman was carried by her family in a makeshift stretcher for around 7 kilometers in Namblan village of Sheeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday. Locals said that due to heavy snowfall the roads were blocked.
A health official from Sheeri said that due to blocked roads amidst heavy snowfall ambulance could only reach up to Audoora village of Sheeri.
In a video that went viral on social media, few youngsters were seen carrying a pregnant woman in a makeshift stretcher from Gurriwan (GujjarPatti) Namblan village up to primary health center Sheeri for immediate treatment despite heavy snowfall.
Locals said that the distance from Namblan up to PHC Sheeri is around 7 kilometers and due to heavy snowfall, the road was still blocked. They claimed that district authorities have not cleared the snow on Zandfaran-Namblan road thereby creating problems for the locals especially patients. As per reports, the area received up to 4 feet of snow since Wednesday afternoon.
A family member told Rising Kashmir that after feeling slight pain, the woman was carried in a makeshift stretcher up to PHC Sheeri where from she was referred to District Hospital Baramulla.
Officials of R&B and MC Sheeri however said that snow machines were dispatched to the area but due to heavy snowfall and slippery roads, the machines were able to clear the road up to Audoora village only. They ensured the road will be cleared on a priority basis.
[Representational Pic]