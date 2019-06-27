About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 27, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Pregnant lady dies in medical negligence, accuses Anantnag family

Div Com orders independent inquiry

 In apparently a case of medical negligence, Shobi Jan, a 25-year-old pregnant lady died under mysterious circumstance in Maternity and Childcare Hospital at Sher Bagh in south Kahsmir’s Anantnag district.
The family alleged that it was the “negligence” on part of the doctors at MCH hospital Sherbagh, which cost the life of their dear one.
Shobi Jan wife of Mohammad Hussain Bhat hailing from the nearby locality of Sarnal Anantnag, came to the hospital on Tuesday morning.
"The doctor advised us to admit Shobi as she was supposed to go through surgery for the delivery of baby which was fixed at 2 PM on the same day. However, nobody turned up to attend her till evening. In the meantime, Shobi observed that there was no movement of fetus inside the womb after which the doctors were informed promptly," said a relative.
Even after that there was no response from the doctors and the patient was kept waiting till 11 PM in the night when she was finally taken to labour room,” the family members added.
The family further accused that the patient was kept in the labour room unattended while the family wasn't allowed to to see her.
"Shobi was left unattended and no one from the family was allowed to enter the labour room. At 3 AM she was taken to the operation theatre where she was kept for hours together. It was at around 6: 30 AM when the police team arrived compelling the hospital authorities to open the operation theatre. The negligence by the doctors had by then taken the life of Shobi and it is a murder which merits a strict punishment against the concerned doctors,” the protesting family members said.
Medical Superintendent Maternity and Childcare hospital, M Y Zagoo said that an inquiry has already been initiated in this incident.
"We have ordered an enquiry and formed a team of doctors that has been tasked to submit the report in time bound manner. If anyone is found responsible for the cause of death of the lady, action will be taken against them”, said M Y Zagoo.
Police has also taken cognizance of the matter and started investigations under 174 CrPc, said a police officer.
Authorities have ordered an inquiry after a pregnant woman died due to alleged medical negligence at Maternity and Children Hospital (MCH) Sherbagh in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, even as the police took cognizance of the case.

