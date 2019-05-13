About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 13, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Precautions nowhere in sight, public lives at risk as JCR flyover construction enters final phase

People violate diversion plan, security marshals working as traffic cops 

Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) is putting the lives of commuters at risk as it has failed to put in place precautionary measures as the construction of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover is going on.
Residents living in the vicinity of the construction site expressed concern as traffic continues to ply normally on both the routes thereby putting public safety at risk.
“The open vehicular movement hinders the construction process while the security marshals of Simplex Infra Limited (constructing the flyover) spend their day either in managing the traffic or rescuing their machines from the daily grid locks,” said a group of shopkeepers at Magarmal Bagh.
Abdul Rashid, a shopkeeper at Magarmal Bagh market said there is always risk of an accident due to plying of traffic on this route. Several times there have been minor incidents when construction material fell down from the flyover, he said.
He said there is no traffic plan in place and due to absence of safety measures there is always fear of harm to the lives of people. “They should have put a net to avoid fear of accidents, or they can block the traffic completely from both the sides,” Rashid said.
Due to failure of ERA to take precautionary measures a group of commuters who were struck in traffic jam said, “There is threat of untoward incidents on thctis stretch and construction and traffic movement is going on side by side.ERA hardly bothers about the safety of the people."
“There are no precautionary measures, not even signboards. It risks people’s lives. They are allowing traffic movement openly,” said Sajad Ahmad a commuter travelling towards Hyderpora.
“If there is risk why are they allowing traffic and where are the safety norms,” he questioned adding that there is mismanagement between ERA and Traffic Police.
Sajad said government has put in place some precautionary measures in the year 2018 including closing of the roads but that lasted for few months only. Since then the things have remained unchanged on the ground.
A senior official at ERA working on the project told The Rising Kashmir that they precautions are already in place.
“Due to pressure of large number of vehicles, the authorities have allowed traffic on the busy route. We are taking care of everything,” he said.
Officially, the road at the site is closed but the vehicles continue to ply in violation of the ‘diversion plan’ issued last year, the official said.
He said the security marshals, meant for guiding the machines are working as traffic cops here.
SSP Traffic Srinagar City, Al-Tahir-Gilani said there is already traffic plan in process and they are allowing only traffic on one side.
Regarding parking of vehicles under flyover, the SSP said the department is also acting against the violators.
PRO ERA, Azhar Ishfaq said they have already taken care of these things and precautions are in place. They have asked the constructors to avoid major components during the daytime.
“Workers have been provided safety kits to avoid any incident and they mostly work during the night time,” he said adding that there will be no compromise on safety of lives of people.
The flyover, announced in July, 2009 had to be completed in three years. The prestigious rupees 350 crore project has missed many deadlines in the past.
The administration has set May 31, 2019 as the final deadline for the completion of the project already running late by several years.

 

