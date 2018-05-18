Precarious status of JKPS cadre

Raja Ajaz Ali
The government’s decision to regulate the career planning and progression of KPS officers, on the same pedestal as had earlier been decided in case of KAS officers, is widely appreciated by the state police officers.
Since both the cadres are basically the components of state administrative service, having come through a combined competitive exam, as such depriving one limb of its genuine rights would have created a long fought legal battle, and would have amounted to discrimination.
While the state administrative service officers have been cribbing since long for betterment of their career planning and its progression vis-a-vis ALL India Services, but none of the earlier governments had been that considerate and sympathetic to the very class which form the back bone of the state administration.
No doubt the All India Service officers, at their level, consider themselves to be responsible for senior level management but the middle rung and the basic administrative setup is being carried out efficiently because of the state cadre only.
The personal concern of Mehbooba Mufti in redressing the grievances of these officers and granting the due rights to the cadre so as to accelerate their induction in All India Services is a real contribution to alleviate the genuine grievances of the cadre.
In fact, the process of granting time scale elevation to state officers does not satiate their career ambitions unless and until the officers get inducted into All India Service at proper time and length of their service.
The All India Service being comprised of two components, the first one directly recruited to the cadre and second the state officers who get inducted on promotion to this cadre, if any of the component is missing the well thought and organised cadre becomes incomplete, unmanageable and also ineffective.
The experts who have prescribed the civil services have established the formula after lot of exercise, time to time improvements, as such remains a gospel solution.
While state administrative service officers are well taken care of in their promotional exercise to IAS, the state police officers have started lagging behind miserably since last ten years, as no induction has taken place in IPS due to lackadaisical approach of the government and litigation amongst the officers.
This has resulted in lopsided development of IPS cadre in the state, thereby, depriving the state of having state officers on senior duty posts that is DIG and above.
The balance of regular recruits and state police officers in senior echelons is very essential for the management of law and order, policing and local preference of state officers, for obvious reasons, in the state.
This harsh reality has forced the government to appoint directly recruited officers to senior duty posts having half of the qualifying service required for such posts, while state police officers with two decades of service are yet to think of their elevation.
The common reason expressed by the bureaucracy of the state for not processing the induction of KPS officers into IPS is stated to be the seniority disputes/ litigation, which though not a new phenomenon, has existed right from 1970’s and in every induction exercise has hampered the process.
But the personal and timely intervention of the Chief Secretary, the Police Chief, the Home Commissioner, and the government have been handy to resolve such disputes outside the court, thereby, facilitating the induction of these officers in the cadre, which is always a reflection of government’s will to do so.
While government headed by Mehbooba Mufti has a definite will to promote the career of state officers and get them inducted into IAS/ IPS, but the present discrimination may be either due to lack of interest by the concerned officers or the failure of the officers to rise to the requirement of their responsibilities in the higher echelons.
Resultantly, due to no induction, the quota of 60 seats of IPS from the state cadre is lying vacant which deprives 60 officers of their promotion avenues, 60 junior officers from becoming SSPs, and 60 DySPs from becoming SPs.
It may be appreciated that in spite of this discrimination, the state police officers have never exhibited slightest of disgruntleness or slackness in their job but are bravely handling the law and order situation, carrying the hurt inside.
This delay in induction into IPS has further deprived state of 50:50 quota in the All India Service which will have to be got restored through the personal intervention of HCM Mehbooba Mufti with the Prime Minister of India.
It calls for not waiting for the police cadre to show signs of depression but immediate action so as to restore the confidence of these valiant officers in the state and assuring them of their rights and dues, for which a special exercise is required to be carried out.
The government, if so desires, can also have the services of those retired police officers who had been earlier instrumental in handling such situations and facilitating their induction into IPS.
While these valiant KPS officers lend a sense of security to the public and the government, at the cost of their personal and family life, they deserve to be reciprocated with the same gesture of protecting their career and ensuring its due progression.
sangermal@yahoo.co.in