Pre-Schools imperative for developing skills among children: Rana

Rain Drop pre-school observes Annual Day
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 11:
Lauding the initiative of pre-school facilities for imparting various skills to children in their early age, Provincial President National Conference, Devender Singh Rana on Sunday said these assume immense significance for laying their sound foundation.
“Studies have shown that children taught at early age have fewer behavioural problems and can develop improved social kills”, Rana said at the Annual Day function of Rain Drop Pre-School, held at Women College Gandhi Nagar here.
Quoting research papers, the Provincial President said the ‘child’s positive learning attitude, the basic foundation in language, comprehension and management, help the teacher facilitate the child’s learning at kindergarten and higher levels of education’.
He lauded the management for this initiative and hoped that the targeted objectives would be achieved with dint and determination of the qualified staff. He said the pre-school upbringing is a daunting task, which calls for special skills and techniques, especially as the children learn to communicate with their teachers and fellow students at the basic level institutions.
Rana wished the management success in their endeavours and blessed the children. He complimented the young children from the age group of 3 to 5 years for presenting a unique show which left the audience spell bound throughout the function.
The Provincial President presented certificates to the parents of the students. Asha Rani Gupta and Dev Raj Gupta, parents of Martyr Capt Tushar Mahajan were the Guests of Honour at the Annual Day Function.
Rana described the institution as a befitting tribute to Martyr Captain Tushar. He paid his homage to the brave young officer. A two minute silence was also observed to pay homage to the martyr. The programme began with Saraswati Vandna and concluded with Vote of Thanks, presented by Mr Ashok Gupta. Mokhshi Mahajan, Principal Rain Drop Pre School presented the welcome address and read out the Annual Report. In all 200 parents attended the programme. Prominent among those present on the occasion included Subash Gupta, Chairman of the school.
