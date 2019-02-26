'Pre-emptive strike' carried out across LoC in Balakote: FS Vijay Gokhale

AgenciesNew Delhi
Foreign secretary of India Vijay Gokhale on Tuesday said a pre-emptive strike was carried out by India on a training camp of Jaish-e-Muhammad militant outfit in Balakote across the Line of Control (LoC).
He said they had credible inputs that Jaish was planning more attacks in the aftermath of Pulwama attack that left 40 CRPF troopers dead on February 14.
“Credible information was received that JeM was attempting more attacks in the country. A pre-emptive strike became important. India struck the biggest camp of JeM headed by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother-in-law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar in Balakot,” he told reporters during a press briefing in New Delhi.
“In this operation, a very large number of JeM cadres, trainers, senior commander and militants were killed.”
Earlier, Pakistan Army claimed that Indian fighter jets were forced to retreat after they crossed the LoC in Muzaffarabad sector.
“Indian Air Force violated Line of Control, following which Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled and Indian aircraft went back," Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations, Major-General Asif Ghafoor, said in a tweet.
In another tweet, Ghafoor said that the aircraft faced "timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force" and ended up releasing "payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot".
No casualties or damage occurred, the military spokesman said.
Tensions have hightened between India and Pakistan since the suicide attack on CRPF in Pulwama on February 14 that killed 40 troops were killed.