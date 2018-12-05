Pre-Budget consultations to be held on Dec 8, 9

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 04:
Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma will hold Pre-Budget consultation meetings with all Trade Industries and related associations in Jammu on December 08 (Saturday) from 2 pm onwards at Commercial Taxes Bhawan, Rail Head, Bahu Plaza and in Srinagar on December 09 (Sunday) from 10.30 am onwards at Excise and Taxation Complex, Solina.
According to an official, the Advisor has sought suggestions and proposals from the concerned stakeholders that may be required to be incorporated in the upcoming Budget.
An extensive exercise of Pre-Budget consultations has already been conducted by the Principal Secretary, Finance, Naveen Choudhary who is holding comprehensive discussions with all the departments for the preparation of State Budget for 2019-20.