PRC unfurls Tricolour at JK House

New Delhi, January 26:

Principal Resident Commissioner, Dheeraj Gupta, unfurled the National Flag at J&K House Prithvi Raj Road here on the occasion of 70th Republic Day.
A contingent of J&K Armed Police presented the Guard of Honour on the occasion. The ceremonial function was attended by all the officers and officials of J&K State posted at New Delhi. A colourful cultural programme was also presented.
Congratulating the participants on the auspicious occasion, Principal Resident Commissioner said that the event is to remember the martyrs and freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation and due to which the nation is enjoying the fruits of freedom.
Later, Principal Resident Commissioner interacted with the officers and officials of the JK House and gave away gifts and commendation certificates to the participants.

