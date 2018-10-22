Pratap Park becomes Protesters’ Park

We suffer business losses, will approach court: Lal Chowk Traders
Srinagar, Oct 21:
Pratap Park, situated in the heart of Srinagar city has turned into a protesters’ park, a place without much intervention from the authorities.
The park was renovated after 2014 floods and officially thrown open for public in 2016. Since then the park has become a favourite spot for the protestors as they find it an appropriate place to gain government’s attention, much like the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi where the protestors assemble and raise their concerns. However, the protests have been cause of the inconvenience for traders and commuters alike.
In 2018, majority of the protests in the city took place inside the Pratap Park including those of Anganwari workers, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers and other departments without any permission from the authorities who are taking no measures to stop them.
With protestors finding the place appropriate to raise their concerns as the Press enclave is just adjacent to the park catches their attention in no time.
“Since the park lies in the heart of the city, Lal Chowk which is the busiest area in Srinagar, we try to assemble here as people only then come to know about our grievances,” said an SSA teacher who was part of protests earlier.
“In previous years we saw how things changed after sustained protests so we also expressed our resentment here so that we get heard by the authorities concerned through various media outlets,” he said.
However, the traders and pedestrians while have expressed dismay over the government’s inefficiency to handle the frequent protests.
“Every now and then we have been witnessing protests that have become a headache for all the traders here. We have taken a collective decision and would head towards High Court for its intervention,” said one of the traders at Lal Chowk. He asserted that these protests have an impact on their business as customers at times leave the area when slogans are raised by the protesters.
“We cheer up our customers on a number of occasions as they panic immediately whenever slogans erupt or during Lathi Charge when things turn violent. So we are looking forward to approach the High Court so that these things stop immediately at the public park,” he said.
Danish Amin, a commuter said it has become a routine for him to see a huge gathering inside the park whenever he passes through the area.
“There are only protests going on these days and we have seen it earlier as well. These gatherings compel people to change their mind whenever they think of visiting the park,” Amin said.
Director Floriculture, Kashmir, Mathura Masoom told Rising Kashmir that the department can do nothing as they have already informed the Police not to allow protestors enter the park.
“We have locked the gates but protestors cross over the fence and assemble inside the park. Moreover, we have requested the Police but they have failed to restrict them and that is all we could do,” Masoom said.