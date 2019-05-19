Pragya Thakur shows Modi in his true colour: Soz

May 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Saturday alleged that terror accused and BJP leader Pragya Thakur was showing PM Modi in his true colour.

“The country’s premier Investigating Agency (NIA) had decisively proved Praghya Thakur’s involvement in Maleygaon riots in which nine innocent persons were killed. Among other things, she had not denied that her Motor cycle was used in hurling the bombs,” Soz in a statement issued here said.

“On strong evidence available to NIA, Praghya had to go to jail and now. Since it is RSS which is in direct command of ‘Today’s India’, she is out on bail,”

Soz said that in order to galvanize the electoral scene with intense Hindutva propaganda, the RSS/BJP Sangathan chose Praghya Thakur to contest from Bhopal.

“Praghya’s open and deeply sectarian propaganda in Madhya Pradesh has unleashed forces and situations that have shown Modiji in true colours,” Soz alleged, adding “After calling Nathu Ram Godse a patriot, she said, the other day, that – party line is my line.”

Meanwhile Tamil Nadu seems to be content with Kamala Hassan, describing Godse as the First hindu terrorist.