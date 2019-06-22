Practice of Yoga inculcates habit of balanced life: Kumar

June 22, 2019 |

Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine & Homeopathy Ayush, J&K today celebrated 5th International Day of Yoga at all district headquarters of the State.

The main function was held at Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Sports Stadium Complex, Srinagar.

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion.

Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, Javaid Naseem Choudhary, District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Director ISM&H, Phuntsong Angchuk, Additional Secretary Health and SSP Srinagar were also present on the occasion.

In his address, the Advisor highlighted the benefits and importance of the day and also stressed upon the participants to involve Yoga in their day to day life to remain healthy and fit. He said practice of Yoga inculcates habit of balanced life.

On the occasion, Yoga experts also taught concentration techniques by way of meditation for a relaxed and stressed free mind.

Earlier, Director ISM&H welcomed the guest and participants and highlighted the importance of Yoga in day to day life. Nodal Officer Yoga, Dr Iftikhar Qazi also made a brief speech about the benefits in light of Ayush.

