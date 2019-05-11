About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 11, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Practice of carrying cow dung baskets on head degrades self respect of women: SHRC

The Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission has taken a suo-moto cognizance of age old practice in Kashmir of carrying cow-dung to the fields by women folk in baskets on their heads.
The commission has observed that the practice is degrading the self respect of woman in particular and humans in general.
The commission further observed that the practice should not be allowed. Before hearing interested individuals/groups, the commission would like to know the opinion of the government.
Chairperson of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki has taken a suo-moto cognizance with regard to the issue of an old age practice in Kashmir, carrying cow-dung to the fields by ladies folk in basket on their heads
The SHRC said that the practice was degrading the self-respect of women folk in the valley and the practice needs to be stopped.
“The Commission observed that the practice is degrading the self respect of women in particular and humans in general,” SHRC said in a statement.
SHRC further observed that the practice should not be allowed.
Nazki, however, directed the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan to explain the stand of government with regard to the matter.
SHRC said that before hearing, interested individuals/groups, the Commission would like to know the opinion of the government
“The Commission directs the Div Com Kashmir who shall apprise the SHRC about the view of the Government on the issue and also know the views of general public, so that final view is taken by the Commission and suitable recommendations are made,” SHRC said in a statement.

