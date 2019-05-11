Practice of carrying cow dung baskets on head degrades self respect of women: SHRC

May 11, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

The Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission has taken a suo-moto cognizance of age old practice in Kashmir of carrying cow-dung to the fields by women folk in baskets on their heads.

The commission has observed that the practice is degrading the self respect of woman in particular and humans in general.

The commission further observed that the practice should not be allowed. Before hearing interested individuals/groups, the commission would like to know the opinion of the government.

Nazki, however, directed the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan to explain the stand of government with regard to the matter.

“The Commission directs the Div Com Kashmir who shall apprise the SHRC about the view of the Government on the issue and also know the views of general public, so that final view is taken by the Commission and suitable recommendations are made,” SHRC said in a statement.