May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Power woes in Ramadan: PDP urges Governor to intervene

 PDP’s Chief Spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir has urged the State Governor Satya Pal Malik to respond to the massive power crisis and ensure uninterrupted power supply in Valley's Kashmir province.
Stating that parts of South Kashmir were reeling under continued darkness, Mir said that people are observing the holy month of Ramadan with great religious fervor but the power crisis brings great difficulty to the people. He urged the Governor to rise up to the occasion and ensure adequate uninterrupted power supply to the people.
Mir said that the dispute between the state government and the NTPC should be resolved and continued power supply should be ensured. Mir was meeting various public delegations in Khanabal area of South Kashmir. The delegations presented a memorandum of demand seeking uninterrupted power supply in South Kashmir.
“Daily load shedding and frequent power cuts have resulted in difficulty for the people in observing the holy month of Ramadan, most of the time there is no electricity at the time of Sehri and Iftaar,” Mir said.
He termed the failure of state government in ensuring a stable power supply as unfortunate. Mir said that the matter is already in the notice of Governor Sahib, we urge him to intervene personally and ease the sufferings of the people.

 

