Power transmission capacity for Kashmir increases by 70 % : Sterlite

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Oct 18:
In what could go a long way to end the power woes in Kashmir, Sterlite Power, one of India’s largest power transmission sector players, has completed 1,000 MWs transmission line stretching across 414 kms from Jalandhar, Punjab to Amargarh in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Addressing a press conference, Ved Mani Tiwari, chief executive officer (CEO), Global Infrastructure, Sterlite Power said commissioning of transmission line would enable transfer of 1000 MWs power to the State and help address the power deficit in the region, especially during the winter months.
“The Government of India (GoI) had designed this project in order to provide reliable power to the Valley by building this alternate line. Lot of credit must go to people of J&K, local administration and the GoI towards early completion of this project,” he said.
The NRSS-29 is the largest private sector transmission project awarded Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) in India.
Tiwari said the project was a challenging task given the “challenging terrains” of mighty Pir-Panjal range in the inner Himalayas.
Sterlite Power is working across India and Brazil.
The northern region strengthening scheme 29 (NRSS 29) project critical for meeting the power requirements of J&K awarded by the GoI in 2014 to Sterlite was commissioned two months ahead of the schedule.
“The project was started on August 4, 2014, and we completed it on August 8 this year. So, it has been commissioned two months ahead of the deadline given to us. It was a very challenging project, but it will ensure reliable access to power for the valley," Tiwari said.
The 400 KV transmission line would provide an alternate power exchange route between northern grid and the state.
J&K requires 2500 MWs of power to provide uninterrupted electricity supply and this line would allow the state to acquire the additional power from the northern grid.
The project includes 450 kms of transmission system and 400/220kV gas insulated substations at Amargarh in Sopore area of north Kashmir.
Project Manager Sterlite Sanjay Johari said the company has built 880 km circuit KM (cKM) transmission line passing through Pir Panjal range by using helicranes to overcome the challenges of high altitude snow and inaccessible terrains.
He said the project would enable Valley to receive continuous power supply even during extreme winter conditions.
The new power transmission line will allow import of 1,000 MWs from Punjab.