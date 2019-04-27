Power to remain shut in various areas

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Office of the Power Controller Kashmir today informed that there will be shutdown of various 33kV lines, in different areas of Srinagar, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Budgam and Bandipora for carrying out stabilisation and branch cutting.

In Srinagar 33kV Cheshmashahi-TRC and Cheshmashahi-Centaur Line and Cheshmashahi-Shalimar and Cheshmashahi-Nishat Lines will be shutdown on 27-04-2019 and 29-04-2019 respectively from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.

In Baramulla 33kV AmargarhPattan line will be shutdown on 27-28 April 2019, HMT line on 29-30 April 2019, Kangundara line on 01 May 2019, DeiinaWagoora line on 02-03 May 2019, Uri Line on 27-28 April 2019, Boniyar Line on 29 April 2019, Watergam Line on 30 April 2019, Malpora Line on 01 May 2019, Delina Line on 02 May 2019, BaramullaIst, IInd and MES on 03 May 2019, PattanAmargarh line on 27-28 April 2019, HMT line on 29-30 April 2019, Kongamdara Line on 01 May 2019, Delina-Wagoora line on 02-03 May 2019 and NehalporaGulmarg line on 4 - 5 May 2019 from 9.00am to 5.00 pm.

In Ganderbal and Bandipora, 33kV Safapora line and Shadipora Tap line will be shutdown on 29 March and 04 May 2019, Markundal Line on 04 and 07 May 2019, Hajin Tap line on 29 April 2019, Preng Tap Line and HCC Bandipora on 29 April and 04 May 2019 from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

Furthermore 33kV Pampore BK Pora and Pampore-Nagam Char Sharif from 27 - 28 April 2019, Arizal tap line from 29-30 April 2019, ShariefabadNarbal line on 28 April 2019, NarbalSnoor (including Mazhama Tap) on 30 April 2019, Budgam-Ichgam-Kremshore line, Budgam-Waterhal line and Budgam-Ichgam-Chadoora line on 29 April and 01 May 2019, Budgam-Sidco line on 30 April 2019, Shariefabad-Wadwan line on 01 May 2019 and Ahmadpora-Magam-Khag Tap line on 02 April 2019 from 08.00am to 08.00 pm.

The power supply to the fed areas will be affected during the said date and time.