Power supply to remain affected

Srinagar, December 24:
According to the Power Controller Kashmir, in order to carry out the necessary maintenance and repair, the 33KV lines of STD Ganderbal would be shutdown.
According to the details, the shutdown of the 33KV Nihalpora-Markundal line shall remain shutdown on 26 and 29th December 2018 from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm.
Likewise 33KV Lar Tap Line will be shutdown on 25th, 27th and 29th December 2018 from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm. The 33KV Safapora line would be shutdown on 31st December 20181 and on 2nd January 2019 9.30 am to 4.30 pm. The Shadipora Tap line would remain shutdown on 25th and 27th December 20118 9.30 am to 4.30 pm.
The power supply to the area fed from these receiving stations shall remain affected on the said date and time.