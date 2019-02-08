Power supply affected

Requirement 1250 MW, supply only 810 MW
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Feb 07:
Due to heavy snowfall, the power supply has been adversely affected with only 810 MW supplied against the requirement of 1250 MW in the Valley.
Heavy snowfall caused power breakdown at many areas in the Valley, especially in the rural areas as Power Development Department (PDD) is toiling hard to restore electricity in the affected areas.
Many transmission lines were damaged due to heavy snowfall.
The areas that were most affected in heavy snowfall include Budgam, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla and Kupwara.
The snowfall caused a huge damage to 11 KV Arin feeder and 11 KV Aragam feeders in Bandipora.
An under-construction transmission tower of BBTL also collapsed at Ajas village Thursday morning due to snowfall, however, there was no report of any injury in the incident.
PDD Chief Engineer, Hashmat Qazi said due to continuous heavy snowfall, electricity in the affected areas is likely to be restored by Friday.
“There is intermittent fallout here and there. Overall there has been a very minimal power interruption across the Valley,” he said.
On the power supply requirement, Qazi said there was a need of 1250 MW against which PDD is supplying 810 MW.
However, Qazi said that by late evening, the department would be able to supply around 950 MW of electricity.
Qazi said PDD is focused on rural areas as Srinagar witnessed minimum erratic power supply all-day long.
“There was almost no interruption of power supply in Srinagar, especially downtown. We are only facing some problems in rural areas like Budgam, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla and Kupwara,” Qazi said. “We were waiting for snow to stop before starting repair work wherever required but unfortunately snowfall has not stopped since morning.”
However, locals criticised the State government for not doing enough over the years to improve the power infrastructure in the Valley.
“Every year, electric supply becomes the first casualty of snowfall in Kashmir. What have successive governments done to improve the power infrastructure here? They only do lip service,” Tariq Hamid, a local from Shopian said.