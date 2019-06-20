Power shutdown today

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Office of Power Controller, Kashmir province, PDD Bemina today informed that 33 Kv STD IInd, Srinagar would be shutdown on 20th June 2019 from 11 am to 5 pm to carry out laying of conductor for circuit IInd (33 KV Ahmadpora-Magam line).

Similarly, 33/11 Kokernag receiving station would remain shutdown on 24th June 2019 from 9 am to 6 pm to carry out new 11 Kv panels 2 I/C and 5 O/G and also to carry out erection of poles and cutting of trees.