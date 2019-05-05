About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Power shutdown on May 7, 9

Power Controller Kashmir Saturday informed that there will be shutdown of 33KV Pampore-Nagam-Chrar e Sharief on 07 May and 09 May 2019 from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm and 11.00 am to 3.00 pm, respectively. The power supply to the area fed from these receiving stations shall remain affected on the said date and time.



