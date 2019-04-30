Power shutdown on May 2, 4

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Office of the Power Controller Kashmir Monday informed that there will be a shutdown of various 33kV lines, for carrying out branch cutting, preventive maintenance and other minor works, which will affect the power supply to various areas.

According to PDD, in order to carry out branch cutting/pruning of trees 33kV Wanpoh Anantnag and Lisser Hiller lines will be shutdown on 02 May 2019 and 04 May 2019 from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.

Furthermore, 33kV Pampore SIDCO line will be shutdown on 30 April 2019, Pampore Lethpora line will be shut down on 01 May 2019, Pampore JK Cements and Awantipora Sangam I & II will be shut down on 02 May 2019 from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm.

The power supply to the fed areas will be affected during the said date and time.