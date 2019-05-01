Power shutdown on May 02

The Office of Power Controller, Kashmir province, PDD Bemina, Srinagar today informed that 33 KV lines Bemina IInd and Bemina-Exhibition of STD- IInd would be shut down on May 02, 2019 from 9 am to 4 pm, and 10 am to 2 pm respectively.
The official communiqué issued from the office read that the purpose of the shutdown is to carry out branch cutting and repair works.
The Office of Power Controller, Kashmir province, PDD Bemina, Srinagar today informed that 33 KV lines Bemina IInd and Bemina-Exhibition of STD- IInd would be shut down on May 02, 2019 from 9 am to 4 pm, and 10 am to 2 pm respectively.
The official communiqué issued from the office read that the purpose of the shutdown is to carry out branch cutting and repair works.