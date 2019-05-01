Power shutdown on May 02

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Office of Power Controller, Kashmir province, PDD Bemina, Srinagar today informed that 33 KV lines Bemina IInd and Bemina-Exhibition of STD- IInd would be shut down on May 02, 2019 from 9 am to 4 pm, and 10 am to 2 pm respectively.

The official communiqué issued from the office read that the purpose of the shutdown is to carry out branch cutting and repair works.