Power Shutdown on Jan 27, 28

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 25:
Power Controller, Kashmir province, PDD Bemina on Friday informed that power supply shall remain affected on January 27 to January 28 in view of pruning of branches of Chinar and Walnut trees, and segregation of 33 KV line to be carried out in different areas of the Kashmir province.
In an official hand out issued here, the PDD spokesperson said that as per their schedule to carry out pruning of branches of Chinar trees, Pampore-Nagam Charisharief 33 KV power line will be shut down on 27th January 2018 from 10 am to 3 pm, likewise, 11 KV feeders of Receiving Station Baghi Mehtab shall remain off on 28th January 2018 from 10 am to 3 pm.
Likewise, in order to carry out the segregation of 33 KV Budgam-Kremshore line and 33 KV Budgam-Ichgam line at Mamath Budgam, power supply to Budgam-Kremshore and Budgam-Chadoora shall be shutdown on 27th January and 28th January 2018 respectively from 10 am to 2 pm.
The handout also read that in order to cut down the branches of Walnut trees, the 33 KV Ahmadpora-Magam line shall be shutdown on 27th and 28th January 2018 from 11 am to 5 pm.
Therefore, power supply to the areas fed from these lines shall remain affected on the said dates and time.