About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Power shutdown on Feb 08, 09

Published at February 06, 2019 12:36 AM 0Comment(s)384views


Srinagar, Feb 05:

Power Controller, Kashmir Province, PDD, Bemina today informed that 33 KV Budgam-Kremshore line would be shut down to carry out the stringing work for the construction of 220 KV D/S Amargarh Wagoora Transmission line on 8th and 9th February 2019 from 10 am to 5 pm.
As per the official communiqué issued here, the power supply to the area fed from these receiving station shall remain affected on the given date and time.
Besides, 11 KV Kremshore (Arigam/Parnew) Feeder 2 shall also remain off on the same date.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top