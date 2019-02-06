Power shutdown on Feb 08, 09

Srinagar, Feb 05:
Power Controller, Kashmir Province, PDD, Bemina today informed that 33 KV Budgam-Kremshore line would be shut down to carry out the stringing work for the construction of 220 KV D/S Amargarh Wagoora Transmission line on 8th and 9th February 2019 from 10 am to 5 pm.
As per the official communiqué issued here, the power supply to the area fed from these receiving station shall remain affected on the given date and time.
Besides, 11 KV Kremshore (Arigam/Parnew) Feeder 2 shall also remain off on the same date.