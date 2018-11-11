About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Power shutdown irks residents, businessmen in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Number of complaints was registered by the residents and businessmen of Srinagar city against the power shutdown that was observed on Sunday.

Power Controller Kashmir had earlier informed that 33KV Cheshmashahi-Centaur, 33KV Cheshmashahi-TRC power lines will be shutdown from 09.00 am to 5 pm on 11 November 2018 to carry out pruning.

However, the complainants said on Sunday that they didn’t know about the notification and that the Power Controller should ensure that people get to know about all maintenance procedures in advance using different media in the state.

