Power shutdown in Reasi, Rajouri parts

April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Authorities on Thursday said that power supply to several areas will remain affected owing in order to execute work for rectification of hotspots, routine/preventive maintenance in Grid Station, Barn as well as Transmission line.

As per an official, the power supply to Grid Station, Canal PouniChak, katra, Rajouri,Draba, Chandak,Jourian, and Barn shall remain off.

The areas affected shall be district Reasi, District Rajouri, District Poonch and part of District Jammu will remain affected on April 21 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, to carry out work for segregation of 2X3.15MVA, R/Stn.Boria (PHE) on G-8 line from 33KV G-4 line, the power supply to R/Stn. (PHE) Boria, Residency Road, Denis Gate, Sahidi Chowk, Rajinder Bazar, Wazarat Road and its adjoining areas will remain affected on April 21 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, for stringing of 132KV D/C line near location No. 62 for re-alignment of 132KV D/C Rajouri-Draba Transmission line to increase the ground clearance, the power

Supply to Draba, Surankote, Poonch, Mandi Bhata Dhurian will remain affected on April 21 from 8 am to 5 pm, the official added.