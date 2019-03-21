Power shutdown in Ramban areas on March 22

March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Authorities on Wednesday said that power supply to several areas in Ramban areas will remain affected owing to maintenance work at several places.

According to Chief Engineer Electrical Maintenance and Rural Electrification wing Jammu, to execute work for replacement of old/obsolete 11 KV VCB Panel at receiving station Gurah, the power supply from 1x6.3 MVA 33/11 KV Gurah shall remain affected on March 22.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Gurah, Utterbehni, Thalori and its adjoining areas will remain affected on March 22 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, for the erection of 33 KV outdoor VCB, Ct set and Control and Relay Panel for improvement of power, the shutdown of 33 KV/11 KV 2x6.3 MVA R/Stn Ramban is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Ramban, Chanderkote, Battery Chasma, Karol MES and Ramban Essential will remain affected on March 22 from 10 am to 5 pm.

However, for completion of balance work (Painting of 33 KV ST Poles) in the premises of M/s Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, the shutdown of 33 KV Vijaypur Line is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Vijaypur, Koulpur, Bandral, Ramgarh and its adjoining areas will remain affected on rotational basis on March 22 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, for undertaking the work for insertion of poles in longer span and branch cutting of trees alongwith 33 KV line, the shutdown of 33 KV Canal-Medical Line is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Bakshi Nagar, Sarwal, Rehari, Gurah Morh, Shakti Nagar and its adjoining areas will remain affected on March 22 from 11 am to 3 pm, he added.



