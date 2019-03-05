 Power shutdown in Rajouri parts

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, MARCH 04:
Authorities on Monday said that power supply to several areas in Rajouri will remain affected owing to maintenance work at several places.
According to Superintending Engineer Electt Maintt & RE Circle-II Rajouri, the shutdown of 33 KV level, 90 MVA 132/33 KV Grid Station Rajouri is being observed.
During the shutdown, the power supply to Rajouri, Kheora, Thudi, Dharal, Thanamandi, Manjakote, Mendhar and adjoining areas will remain affected on March 6 from 10 am to 5 pm.