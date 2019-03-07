Power shutdown in Pulwama, Budgam

Several areas of central Kashmir’s Budgam and south Kashmir’s district Pulwama would witness power shutdown today, officials said.
Official spokesperson said that according to the Power Controller Kashmir, in order to carry out various works, there will be power shutdown in various areas of Pulwama and Budgam. The the department would undertake the job of setting right the tilted poles of 33KV.
