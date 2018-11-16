 Power shutdown in Kathua, Jammu parts

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 15:
Authorities on Thursday said that power supply to several areas in Kathu and Jammu will remain affected owing to maintenance work at several places.
As per Superintending Engineer, Elect. Maintt and RE Circle, Kathua, the power supply to Arzi, Dansal, Triloken de Chapri, Thalora Mandi, Garh Mandi, Sangwali Mandi, Kheri Mandi, Rolli Mohalla, Mohalla Lal Singh, Mohalla Col. Amrik Singh and Ved Mohalla fed from Samba-I feeder and Main Bazaar, Maharaja Hari singh Chowk and Adarsh Colony PHE Tubewells fed from Samba-II feeder shall remain affected on November 16 and 17 from 09 am to 02 pm.
According to the Power Controller Kashmir, 11KV power line of feeder number 3 and 4 of Rangreth Receiving Station will be shut down from 1.30 am to 4.30 pm and 09.30 pm to 1.30 respectively on 17 November 2018 to carry out pruning.
Meanwhile, 33KV Baramulla IstKanilbagh , Baramulla IIndSheeri-Drangbal and MES power Line will be shut down from 09.00 am to 6 pm on 16 November 2018 to carry out pruning.
The power supply to the area fed by the receiving stations, therefore, shall remain affected on the mentioned date and time.