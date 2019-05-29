Power shutdown in Jammu parts today

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Authorities on Tuesday said that power supply to several areas in Jammu will remain affected owing to maintenance work at several places.

As per an official, to execute the work of branch cutting, the shutdown of 11 KV feeders emanating from 33/11kV R/Stns. Muthi, Medical and Udheywala is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Muthi, Barnai, Lower Barnai, Patoli, Lower Shiv Nagar, Rajpura, Bakshi Nagar, AG Office, Udheywala, Sangerampur, Smailpur, Parwah, Bohri, Anand Nagar, Manorma Vihar and its adjoining areas will remain affected on May 29 from 7 am to 11 am, the official added.

