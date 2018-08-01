Power shutdown in Jammu parts today

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Authorities on Tuesday said that power supply to several areas in Jammu will remain affected owing to maintenance work at several palces.
As per Chief Engineer, Elect. Maintt. & R.E. Wing, Jammu, the power supply to Khour Phariwala and Jogwan fed from 132 KV Barn-Jourian Transmission line shall remain affected on August 01 from 08 am to 11am.
He said that similarly, the power supply to Lakhdata Bazaar, Rajinder Bazzar, Khatikan Talab, Kanak Mandi, Bawe Wali Gali, Gujjar Nagar, Christian Colony, Partap Garh, Shahidi Chowk, Mohalla Dalpatian, Residency Road and its adjoining areas fed from 11 KV Feeders R-1, R-2 and R-7 shall remain affected on August 01 from 07 am to 11am.