Power shutdown in Jammu parts on Sep 22

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu
Authorities on Thursday said that power supply will remain affected in several areas of Jammu city on September 22.
According to an official, to carry out various development works, the shutdown of 11 KV feeders is being observed.
During the shutdown, the power supply to Sainik Colony and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on September 22 from 7 am to 11 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Gandhi Nagar and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on September 22 and 23 from 7 am to 11 am.
Likewise, the power supply to Channi Himmat and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on September 22 from 7 am to 11 am.
Meanwhile, to execute work of laying of 11KV cable from Pooch House quarters to DBN Mubharak Mandi under Heritage Project, the power supply to Panjtirthi, PacciDhaki, Chowk Chabutra, Mubarak Mandi, Mohalla ChoganSlathia, Afgana Mohalla, Agnihotri Gali, Poonch House Quarters, Dhounthly Bazar and adjoining areas shall remain affected on September 23 from 7 am to 1 pm, the official added.