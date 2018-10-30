Power shutdown in Jammu parts on Oct 31

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 29:
Authorities on Monday said that power supply will remain affected in several parts of Jammu owing to maintenance work at several places.
As per Superintending Engineer, Elect. Maintt. & R.E. Circle-1, Jammu, to carry out works regarding shifting of Sub-Station and HT line from Park site at Manda, the shutdown of 11KV feeders DH-04 & MD3 originating from Dhountly and Manda R/Stns is being observed.
During the shutdown, the power supply to Ustad Mohalla, Karan Nagar, Rehari, Amphalla, Manda etc shall remain affected on October 31 from 9 am to 3 pm.
Similarly, to carry out work of Bifurcation of RSP-IV & RSP-VII feeders, the shutdown of 11kV RSP-IV & RSP-VII feeder is being observed.
During the shutdown, the power supply to Main Bazar, Tunda Rice Mill, Pak Area, Jain School, Girls School, SDM Complex, Hospital and University R.S. Pura will remain affected on October 30 and 31 from 8 am to 2 pm.