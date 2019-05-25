Power shutdown in Jammu parts on May 25

May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Authorities on Friday said that power supply will remain affected to several Jammu areas owing to maintenance work at few places.

In order to carry out work of changing all 33 KV isolators under PSDF scheme and plug leakage in 132 KV CTs of Jhajjar Kotli Bay, the shutdown of 132/33 KV Grid Station Janipur is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Roop Nagar, Janipur, Subash Nagar, Muthi, Manda Sheetli and areas fed from Grid Station Jhajjar Kotli will remain affected on May 25 from 6 am to 1 pm.

Meanwhile, for erection of self supporting structure required for shifting of the Subash Nagar line due to widening of High Court Road, the shutdown of 33 KV Janipur Line and 33 KV Subash Nagar (Tower Line) is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Janipur, Lakkar Mandi, Excelsior Lane, Patoli, Shiv Nagar, Subash Nagar, Government Quarter Sarwal, Shanti Nagar, Paloura and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 25 from 6 am to 12 noon, the official added.

