Power shutdown in Jammu parts on May 2

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Authorities on Wednesday said that power supply to several areas of Jammu will remain affected owing to maintenance work at several places.

According to Chief Engineer, Electric Maintt. And R.E. Wing Jammu, the power supply to Krishana Nagar, Chand Nagar, Jewel, Parade, Purani Mandi, Link Road, PHE Company Bagh, Ware House, Exhibition Ground and adjoining areas fed from 33 KV Canal-Company Bagh line shall remain affected on May 02 from 09 am to 12.30 pm.

Similarly, according to Superintending Engineer, Electric Maintt. And R.E. Circle Jammu, the power supply to Nagrota Sainik School and its adjoining areas fed from 11 KV Nagrota and Sainik School Nagrota feeders shall remain affected on May 02 and 4 from 08 am to 12 noon.

Likewise, the power supply to Chota Bamyal and its adjoining areas fed from 11 KV Chota Bamyal feeder shall remain affected on May 03 from 08 am to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Ghomanasha and its adjoining areas fed from 11 KV GM-1 feeder shall remain affected on May 02 and 04 from 09 am to 02 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Bohri and its adjoining areas fed from 11 KV B-2 feeder shall remain affected on May 02 and 04 from 09 am to 02 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Bhatindi and its adjoining areas fed from 11 KV B-5 feeder shall remain affected on May 02 from 09 am to 02 pm.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Transport Nagar and its adjoining areas fed from 11 KV TPN-3 feeder shall remain affected on May 02 and 04 from 09 am to 02 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Seora, Kaluchak, MES and its adjoining areas fed from 11 KV SR-1 and MES-3 feeders shall remain affected on May 02 from 09 am to 02 pm, the official added.