Power shutdown in Jammu parts on May 1

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Authorities on Tuesday said that power supply to several areas in Jammu will remain affected owing to maintenance work from May 1.

According to Superintending Engineer, Electric Maintt. and R.E. Circle Jammu, the power supply to Green Belt Park Area A/D, B/D, B/C, A/C C/C Blocks, Govt. Women College, Asia Hotel and its adjoining areas fed from RC-1 and RC-7 feeders shall remain affected on May 01 from 08 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Aquaf Market, Gole Market, Apsra Road, Hospital Gandhi Nagar and its adjoining area fed from RC-3 feeder shall remain affected on May 02 from 08 am to 12 noon.

Likewise, the power supply to Ware House, Bikram Chowk, Police Line Quarters, Rajeev Colony and its adjoining area fed from RC-5 feeder shall remain affected on May 03 from 08 am to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the power supply to MAM College, Police Head Quarter, Govt. Boys Polytechnic, Police Line Gandhi Nagar, All PHE Installations in Gandhi Nagar and its adjoining area fed from RC-6 feeder shall remain affected on May 04 from 08 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Govt. Quarters Gandhi Nagar, PHE Installations in Gandhi Nagar, Govt. Hospital and its adjoining area fed from NN-8 feeder shall remain affected on May 05 from 08 am to 12 noon.

Likewise, the power supply to Mini Market Opp. Bahu Plaza, Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Sawhney Stop, Balmiki Colony, D/C Block Gandhi Nagar and its adjoining area fed from JDA-1 feeder shall remain affected on May 06 from 08 am to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Govt. Quarters Gandhi Nagar, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar and its adjoining areas fed from JDA-6 feeders shall remain affected on May 07 from 08 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Channi Himmat and its adjoining areas fed from CH-2, CH-8 and CH-9 feeders shall remain affected on May 01, 02, 03 and 05 from 08 am to 12 noon.

Likewise, the power supply to Gandhi Nagar and its adjoining areas fed from RC-3 feeder shall remain affected on May 05 from 08 am to 12 noon, the official added.