Power shutdown in Jammu parts on March 9

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News



Authorities on Thursday said that power supply to several areas will remain affected owing to maintenance work at several places.



As per an official, to carry out work for painting of 33 KV barn-Roopnagar line, the shutdown of 33 KV Barn Bhalwal Line and 11 KV DG-4 feeder emanating from 33/11 KV R/Stn Jawala (Domana) is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Bhalwal, Kot, Thater, Bantalab and adjoining areas will remain affected on March 9 from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm, the official added.

Meanwhile, to execute work for stringing of conductor of 33 KV Army Cantt-MH line and preventive maintenance, the shutdown of 33 KV Canal-Satwari line is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Satwari, Nai Basti, Narwal, Ashok Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Industrial estate Digiana, Airport satwari Cantt, Airforce Campus and adjoining areas will remain affected on March 9 from 11 am to 4 pm, the official added.

