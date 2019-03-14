Power shutdown in Jammu parts on March 21

March 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Authorities on Wednesday said that power supply to several areas will remain affected owing to maintenance work at several places.

As per an official, in order to carry out the cutting of trees of Industry line for maintenance of line isolators and maintenance of R/stn by way of replacement of burnout clamps and 11 KV busbar of transformers and stringing of 66 KV spare bay, the shutdown of 66 KV Industry Sicop line, Industry IID line, Changran line and Hatlimorh feeder is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Industry Sicop area, Chenab Textile Mill, Knitfab and M D Enterprises, Balaji Pigments, Kohinoor Industries, Kathua City, Parliwand, Shaheedi Chowk, Shiva Nagar, Kalibari, Main Bazar, Changran, Palli, Barnoti, Nannan Pandrar, Jarain Janglote, Kharote, Bhagthali, Thein, Dhanna etc will remain affected on March 21 from 9 am to 3 pm, the official added.