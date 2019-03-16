Power shutdown in Jammu parts on march 17

March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Authorities on Friday said that power supply to several areas wil remain affected owinf to maintenance work at several places.

According to Chief Engineer, Elect. Maintt. & R.E. Wing, Jammu, to carry out the replacement of outdated jumpers at 33KV yard, the shutdown of 132/33/11KV Grid Station Bari-Brahmana-I, Jammu is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Bari-Brahmana, Vijaypur, Smailpur, Jakh, Kartholi, parts of Greater Kailash, Industrial feeder Narbada and Birpur Complex feeders will remain affected on March 17 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, to execute work for painting of 33KV poles and urgent maintenance of the 33KV lines, the shutdown of 33KV Secretariat-Parade line is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Peer Mitha, Parade, Pacca Danga, Moti Bazar, Pahari Mohalla, Link Road, Purani Mandi, Centre Basic School, Part of Secretariat and adjoining areas will remain affected on March 17 from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm.

Likewise, to carry out urgent maintenance works near Doda, the shutdown of 132 KV Udhampur-Kishtwar NHPC Transmission Line is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to District Doda and Kishtwar will remain affected on March 16 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, for completion of balance work (Painting of 33KV ST Poles) in the premises of M/s Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., the shutdown of 33KV Vijaypur Line is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Vijaypur, Koulpur, Bandral, Ramgarh and its adjoining areas on rotational basis will remain affected on March 17 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Likewise, to carry out preventive maintenance, rectification of hotspots and conducting of Tan-delta and other diagnostic tests on power transformer & other equipments and insertion of poles in longer span of 132KV Dulhasti line by NHPC, the shutdown of 220/132/33KV Grid Station Udhampur is also being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Udhampur, henani, Army, Ramnagar, district Doda and Kishtwar will remain affected on March 16 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Meanwhile, to carry out preventive maintenance work in outdoor switchyard and connecting of 220 KV Busbar, Jumpers between Bishnah and Thein Line bays alongwith various other works under PSDF, the shutdown of 320 MVA, 220/132/66 KV Grid Station Hiranagar is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Bishnah, Miran Sahib, BB-I Grid, katha, Mahanpur, Sewa HEP, Samba, Billawar, Hiranagar and adjoining areas including Industrial areas will remain affected on March 17 from 10 am to 4 pm.

However, as per Superintending Engineer, EM&RE Circle, Jammu, to carry out different development works, the shutdown of 11KV feeders of Sainik Colony is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Sainik Colony and its adjoining areas will remain affected on March 16, 18 and 20 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Channi Himmat and its adjoining areas will remain affected on March 18 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Likewise, to carry out pole installation works at Bathindi, the shutdown of 11KV feeder at Bathindi R/Stn is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Bathindi and its adjoining areas will remain affected on March 16, 18 and 20 from 7 am to 12 noon, the official added.

