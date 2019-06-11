Power shutdown in Jammu parts on June 12

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Authorities on Monday said that power supply to several areas of Jammu will remain affected owing to maintenance work at several places.

As per an official, in order to carry out the work of transformer augmentation from 6.3 MVA to 10 MVA, the power supply to Thathar, Nardani, Bhalwal, Kangar Morh and adjoining areas fed from 33/11 KV Thathar Sub-Station shall remain affected on June 12 from 07 am to 04 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Bohri and its adjoining areas fed from B-1 and B-2 feeders shall remain affected on June 11 from 07 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Seora and its adjoining areas fed from Seora feeder shall remain affected on June 12 and 14 from 08 am to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Transport Nagar and its adjoining areas fed from TPN-3, TPN-5, and TPN-1 feeders shall remain affected on June 11, 12, 14 and 15 from 08 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Transport Nagar and its adjoining areas fed from G-7, TPN-3 and TPN-5 feeders shall remain affected on June 13 from 09 am to 11 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Babliana and its adjoining areas fed from BL-2 feeder shall remain affected on June 12, 14 and 16 from 08 am to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Satwari and its adjoining areas fed from SA-2 feeder shall remain affected on June 11, 13 and 15 from 08 am to 12 noon.

