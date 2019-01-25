Power shutdown in Jammu parts on Jan 27

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 24:
Authorities on Thursday said that power supply to several areas will remain affected owing to maintenance work at several places.
As per Chief Engineer Electrical Maintenance and Rural Electrification Wing, Jammu, to carry out work for repair of newly laid 33 KV Mathwar line, there will be shutdown of 33 KV Akhnoor-Sarote line on January 27.
During the shutdown, the power supply to Sarote, Mathwar, Ranjan and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 27 from 9 am to 12 pm.
Meanwhile, to execute routine maintenance work, supply from 132 KV D/C Gladni-Sidhra-Janipur Transmission Line shall remain affected.
During the shutdown, the power supply to Sidhra, Janipur, Jhajjarkotli, Bahufort and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 27 from 8 am to 2 pm.
Similarly, to carry out maintenance and various works under PSDF Scheme at Grid Station Rajouri, there will be shutdown of 132 KV D/C Barn-Siot-Kalakote-Rajouri-Draba Transmission Line.
During the shutdown, the power supply to Rajouri, Thanamandi, Mendhar, Poonch, Mandi, Darhal and adjoining areas on January 27 from 9 am to 5 pm.
However, to carry out work for creation of 400KVA new S/Station at JMC Park, Pacca Danga, Jammu, the power supply to Paharian Mohalla, Parade, Moti Bazar, Jain Bazar, Pacca Danga, Kali Jani, Raj Tilak Road and its adjoining areas being fed from 11 KV PG-3 feeder will remain affected on January 25 from 9 am to 1 pm.