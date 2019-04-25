Power shutdown in Jammu parts from today

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Authorities on Wednesday said that power supply to several areas in Jammu will remain affected owing to maintenance work at several places.

According to Superintending Engineer, Electric Maintt. and R.E. Circle, Jammu, the power supply to Camp Gole Gujral, Ranjitpur, Trilok Pur etc and its adjoining areas fed from B-1 (Bohri) feeder shall remain affected on April 25 to 27 from 09 am to 02 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Gho-Manhasan and its adjoining areas fed from GM-1 feeder shall remain affected on April 25 to 27 from 09 am to 02 pm.

Meanwhile, according to Superintending Engineer, Electric Maintt. and R.E. Circle, Kathua, the power supply to Parliwand Bazar, Jarain, PHE, District Jail, Dhanna, Thein area, RTIC Pump House Basantpur and adjoining areas fed from 66 KV Pathankot Line and TPK Basantpur Line shall remain affected on April 25 from 09 am to 03 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Parliwand, Main Bazar, PHE installations, District Jail, Court Complex, Thein, Basantpur, Dhanna, W. No.2, 5, 6 and adjoining areas fed from 66 KV TPK Line shall remain affected on April 26 from 09 am to 03 pm and on April 27 and 28 from 09 am to 11 am (Morning) and 03 pm to 05 pm (Evening).